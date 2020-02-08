|
Harold Carringer
Knoxville - Harold L. Carringer, age 84 of Knoxville passed away on February 7, 2020. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway as Chief Clerk to the Superintendent of the Tennessee Division. Preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Harriet Marie Carringer and sister Dorothy Green. Survivors include his son, Craig A. Carringer and wife Penny; grandchildren who were his joy and the light of his life: Casey M. Carringer and Grant A. Carringer and step-granddaughter Ashli Ellison; brothers: Gordon R. Carringer and wife Norma and Robert L. Carringer and wife Sonia. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Knoxville. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020