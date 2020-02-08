Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Carringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Carringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Carringer Obituary
Harold Carringer

Knoxville - Harold L. Carringer, age 84 of Knoxville passed away on February 7, 2020. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway as Chief Clerk to the Superintendent of the Tennessee Division. Preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Harriet Marie Carringer and sister Dorothy Green. Survivors include his son, Craig A. Carringer and wife Penny; grandchildren who were his joy and the light of his life: Casey M. Carringer and Grant A. Carringer and step-granddaughter Ashli Ellison; brothers: Gordon R. Carringer and wife Norma and Robert L. Carringer and wife Sonia. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Knoxville. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -