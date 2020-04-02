Services
Knoxville - Harold Lloyd Conner age 91, of Knoxville passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home.

He was member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and former member of West Lonsdale Baptist Church. Member of Charles McKinney Masonic Lodge #433 F & AM and a 32 degree mason. Retired from Knox Manufacturing.

Preceded in death by parents; Henderson and Daisy Conner. Survivors; loving wife of 73 years, Katherine Conner. Daughters and son in laws; Pat (Jud) Nichols, Gail (Don) Ridenour and Carole (David) Howell. 9 Grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

There will be a private family graveside service with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
