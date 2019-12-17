|
|
Harold D. "Mitch" Mitchell, Sr.
Talbott - Harold D. Mitchell, Sr., "Mitch", aged 80, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home in Talbott, TN. He was born in Carlinville, IL to Gilbert Mitchell and Bernadean Jacobi. He left school at age 13 to help support his family and joined the Air Force at 17. He retired from the military in 1976 and started his own landscape company in California. He later went back to work for the government as an employee of the Department of Defense. Mitch earned numerous awards and accolades for his outstanding work in aviation. He also served during the Korean War and spent time overseas.
To say that Mitch was a great man is an understatement. His priority was always to make sure his family was safe and provided for. Above all else, he held a great love for his family as well as making time for classic cars and baseball.
Mitch was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and son, Harold D Mitchell Jr.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Mitchell, sister Nancy Stone, children Christy Mitchell, Sherri Bussey, Debra (Jace) Ribblett, Dan (DiAnna) Mitchell, Diane Mitchell (Rick Casaday); step children Tom (Kerri) Norris, Steven (Laura) Bobbitt: thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday December 19, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM with services to follow at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1432 Shiloh Church Rd Seymour, Tn. He will be interred alongside his father and son at the Mitchell Cemetery in Carlinville, IL Saturday, December 21, 2019 at high noon.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019