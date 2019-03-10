|
Harold De Wayne Roach
Luttrell, TN
Harold De Wayne Roach - age 54 of Luttrell, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, February 28, 2019. Harold always had a great love for people and was known to have never met a stranger. Harold carried a love for his family and friends greater than most will ever know and strived to show this love to all who would let him. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Roach; and a host of other relatives. He is survived by his loving spouse of 32 years, Shirley Roach; son, Harold Roach Jr.; daughter, Katasha Roach; grandchildren, Christopher Bougard Jr., Kapri Bougard, Keela Bougard, and Kalaya Bougard; mother, Ruby Allen; sister, Paula (John) Junkins; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jerry Little officiating. Family and friends will gather at New Corinth Cemetery on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019