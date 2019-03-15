Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Henegar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Edward Henegar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Edward Henegar Obituary
Harold Edward Henegar

Knoxville, TN

Harold E. Henegar, 68, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Harold was the founder of Henegar Painting and Remodeling and after 40+ years he turned the company over to his son. He was a loving father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Dorothy Henegar and brother Carl Henegar. Survivors include son Michael Henegar (Brittney), daughters Kristi Lowery and Kelly Smith (Mikey), step-children Allen Sharp, Bonnie Sharp and William Sharp, grandchildren Tyler, Brittney, Keaton, Megan, Tori, Hayden, Keri, Johnathan and Silas, great grandchildren Mason and Jayce. He is also survived by Sue Henegar and Brenda Henegar and brother Marvin Henegar, several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5-7pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 7pm in the chapel of Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1pm in the Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now