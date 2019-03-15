|
|
Harold Edward Henegar
Knoxville, TN
Harold E. Henegar, 68, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Harold was the founder of Henegar Painting and Remodeling and after 40+ years he turned the company over to his son. He was a loving father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Dorothy Henegar and brother Carl Henegar. Survivors include son Michael Henegar (Brittney), daughters Kristi Lowery and Kelly Smith (Mikey), step-children Allen Sharp, Bonnie Sharp and William Sharp, grandchildren Tyler, Brittney, Keaton, Megan, Tori, Hayden, Keri, Johnathan and Silas, great grandchildren Mason and Jayce. He is also survived by Sue Henegar and Brenda Henegar and brother Marvin Henegar, several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5-7pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 7pm in the chapel of Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1pm in the Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019