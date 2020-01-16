|
Harold Edward Wright
Lebanon - Harold Edward Wright age 91 of Lebanon died Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020. Born May 26, 1928 in Kentucky, he was the son of the late William Breedlove Wright and Martha Cunningham Wright. Harold was preceded in death by his brothers, Alwin, Orville, French, Charles and Loyd Wright; sisters, Edna, Naomi, Geneva and Reba Wright and an infant brother. He retired from the Y12 Nuclear Facility as a supervisor and area engineer. Harold is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Ann Venable Wright; son Gary Wright and his wife, Donna; grandchildren, Kelly Wright Nelson and husband, John, Matthew Wright and wife, Sonya; great grandchildren, Spencer Allen Wright, Reagan Wright, Ella Maureen Wright and Erika Nelson; nieces and nephews. Funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with interment at Fairview Cemetery. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, Watertown, TN (615)237-9318
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020