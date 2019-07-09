Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Emitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold (Hal) Emitt Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold (Hal) Emitt Sr. Obituary
Harold (Hal) Emitt, Sr.

Powell - Harold (Hal) Eugene Emitt, Sr., age 94, of Powell, passed away July 7, 2019. He was a long time member of the Holy Ghost Church and resided in Knoxville/Knox County all of his life. At the age of 17, in December, 1942, while still in high school, he joined A PB4Y2 Navy, four engine bomber squadron that was returning from the European War and reassembled on the West Coast to be assigned to the pacific theater, he attended both the University of the South and The University of Tennessee, and then worked for the Architectural Firm of Baumann and Baumann, making plans for many local landmarks including the entire campus of Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral in West Knoxville and St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral in West Knoxville and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oak Ridge. He was last employed at KUB and Designed the entire campus of the KUB Service complex on Middlebrook Pike, then was assigned to the Electrical Engineering substation Design Department and completed his 30 years there, retiring in December 1997. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Sherman and Viola Mink Emitt, loving wife of 67 years, Gloria Jeanne Beavers Emitt; youngest son, Jeffrey David Emitt. He is survived by his sister, Hazel Lou Emitt (Harris); eldest son, Harold (Hal) E. Emitt, Jr. The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 pm Wednesday with the Rosary to follow at 7 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr. The funeral mass will be 10 am Thursday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father John Dowling officiating interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Ghost Building Funeral or to a . Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now