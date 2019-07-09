|
Harold (Hal) Emitt, Sr.
Powell - Harold (Hal) Eugene Emitt, Sr., age 94, of Powell, passed away July 7, 2019. He was a long time member of the Holy Ghost Church and resided in Knoxville/Knox County all of his life. At the age of 17, in December, 1942, while still in high school, he joined A PB4Y2 Navy, four engine bomber squadron that was returning from the European War and reassembled on the West Coast to be assigned to the pacific theater, he attended both the University of the South and The University of Tennessee, and then worked for the Architectural Firm of Baumann and Baumann, making plans for many local landmarks including the entire campus of Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral in West Knoxville and St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral in West Knoxville and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oak Ridge. He was last employed at KUB and Designed the entire campus of the KUB Service complex on Middlebrook Pike, then was assigned to the Electrical Engineering substation Design Department and completed his 30 years there, retiring in December 1997. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Sherman and Viola Mink Emitt, loving wife of 67 years, Gloria Jeanne Beavers Emitt; youngest son, Jeffrey David Emitt. He is survived by his sister, Hazel Lou Emitt (Harris); eldest son, Harold (Hal) E. Emitt, Jr. The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 pm Wednesday with the Rosary to follow at 7 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr. The funeral mass will be 10 am Thursday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father John Dowling officiating interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Ghost Building Funeral or to a . Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
