Harold Eugene Hundley
Knoxville, TN
Harold Eugene Hundley, born on October 17, 1959, passed in peace on May 7, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital after a short but devastating illness. Harold was the most honest, sincere and
dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He took care of everyone but himself and was truly selfless. He was a good friend and partner to his loving wife Beverly. Harold was an excellent cook and made delicious gravy. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. He worked for the Kendall Group as a buyer in electrical distribution for over forty years.
He was preceded in death by parents George and Betty Hundley and sister Alice Glass.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Beverly Towry Hundley; son, Scotty Hundley (Wendy); daughters, Cindy Grizzle Hudson Cash (Jason) and Christy Greenwood; grandchildren, Lauren Hudson, Spencer Hudson, Conner Greenwood, Amoree Hundley and Emmett Hundley; brothers, Louis McClain III, Danny Hundley, Eddie Hundley and Horace Hundley; sisters, Betty Knight, Debbie Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 6:00pm-8:00pm with a funeral service to follow. Family and friends will gather at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, May 11th at 12:45pm for a 1:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2019