Harold Gale Brock
Harold Gale Brock

Knoxville - Harold Gale Brock age 74 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Eldred and Anna Marie Speeks Brock; sister Sue Reed brother-in-law Kenny Clowers; niece Denise Clowers Crisman. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Julia "Judy" Brock; children Harold Brock (Tammy), Cynthia Burchell (Jeff), Dennis Brock, Lori Hodge (Jason); ten grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; siblings Carlene Clevenger (Tom), Sally Clowers, Terry Brock (Paula); a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 AM on Wednesday, September 2nd at Bethany Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with his nephew Tim Clevenger officiating. Gale's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences for the Brock family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
