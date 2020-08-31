Harold Gale Brock
Knoxville - Harold Gale Brock age 74 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Eldred and Anna Marie Speeks Brock; sister Sue Reed brother-in-law Kenny Clowers; niece Denise Clowers Crisman. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Julia "Judy" Brock; children Harold Brock (Tammy), Cynthia Burchell (Jeff), Dennis Brock, Lori Hodge (Jason); ten grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; siblings Carlene Clevenger (Tom), Sally Clowers, Terry Brock (Paula); a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 AM on Wednesday, September 2nd at Bethany Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with his nephew Tim Clevenger officiating. Gale's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences for the Brock family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com