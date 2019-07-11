Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
More Obituaries for Harold Headrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Headrick


1927 - 2019
Harold Headrick Obituary
Harold Headrick

Knoxville - Harold Clayton Headrick, 92 of Knoxville, TN, was born on June 18, 1927, took hold of Momma's hand one more time and left this world of suffering on July 8, 2019. Harold is "one who proclaims" and our Harold proclaimed his love for his God, his family and his country daily through his words and his deeds. He served his country as a United States Marine in World War II and Korea and as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. He loved his wife Grace for the 61 years they were together and even after her death on July 16, 2013. God blessed them greatly to have each other. He was preceded in death by his wife, baby daughter; parents Sam and Grace Lee Ott Headrick; brother Ed; sister Anna Baker, and many family members. He is survived by his daughters Mimi and Amy Headrick . He is also survived by his sister, Thelma Basell; and brother Leslie Headrick. The family will receive friends at Berry Highland South Funeral Home on July 13, 2019 at 10:00 to 12:00 P.M. with a funeral service and interment to follow, with Steven Pullum officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Harold's nephews. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to The , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 11 to July 12, 2019
