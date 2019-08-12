|
Harold Joseph "Hal" Thompson
Knoxville - Harold (Hal) Joseph Thompson - age 58 of Knoxville passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 doing what he loved with his brother by his side. Hal was a humble yet larger than life person. He loved his work, hiking, and most of all his family. He was an honorable man who served his country and his community. He will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his son in law, Blake Russell. He is survived by his father Harold (Barbara) Thompson; mother, Elenor Thompson; son, Blake (Brittaney) Thompson; daughter and partner, Erica Russell and Fred Pittman; grandchildren, Jessica Birchfiel, Brittany Birchfiel, and Kaylin Pittman; brother, Kris (Julie) Thompson; and sisters, Cindy (Walt) Makowski, Laurie (Reid) Cole, and Eileen (Scott) Ryan. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00PM - 7:00PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Terry Bridges officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019