Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM
Church Street United Methodist Church
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Church Street United Methodist Church
in the Parish Hall.
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Wimberly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judge Harold M. Wimberly Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judge Harold M. Wimberly Jr. Obituary
Judge Harold M. Wimberly, Jr.

Knoxville - Judge Harold M. Wimberly, Jr. went to be with God on January 24, 2020. Harold, God's servant for many years, has gone to a place of peace and rest. His legacy will be one of dignity, grace, and love for all. Harold began his career as a Session Court Judge in Knoxville and was appointed by Governor McWherter to the Second Circuit Court.

He was a participant in the GE College Bowl in New York City some years ago. Harold was a scholar and a musician, playing the organ and piano, a world traveler for twenty-two years, and an accomplished photographer working closely with Thompson Photo. Harold was a graduate of West High School, the University of Tennessee, and UT Law School.

Harold had a fondness for animals, especially his cat named "Butters" who frequently slept in his arms. Harold's family wishes to thank the excellent nurses and staff at Parkwest, 4th floor, for the wonderful care Harold received and the loving support they gave his family. He will be missed by many faithful and loving friends.

His deceased parents were Harold and Nettie Lee Wimberly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah and his wonderful son, Harold Christopher.

Memorial services will be held at Church Street United Methodist Church on January 31, 2020 at 5:00 pm followed by a receiving of friends in the Parish Hall.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Ministries will be Reverend Chuck Starks and Reverend Jan Buxton Wade officiating.

Memorials may be made to Church Street United Methodist Church and the CSUMC Altar Guild, 900 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902.

"May God Bless us everyone."

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -