|
|
Judge Harold M. Wimberly, Jr.
Knoxville - Judge Harold M. Wimberly, Jr. went to be with God on January 24, 2020. Harold, God's servant for many years, has gone to a place of peace and rest. His legacy will be one of dignity, grace, and love for all. Harold began his career as a Session Court Judge in Knoxville and was appointed by Governor McWherter to the Second Circuit Court.
He was a participant in the GE College Bowl in New York City some years ago. Harold was a scholar and a musician, playing the organ and piano, a world traveler for twenty-two years, and an accomplished photographer working closely with Thompson Photo. Harold was a graduate of West High School, the University of Tennessee, and UT Law School.
Harold had a fondness for animals, especially his cat named "Butters" who frequently slept in his arms. Harold's family wishes to thank the excellent nurses and staff at Parkwest, 4th floor, for the wonderful care Harold received and the loving support they gave his family. He will be missed by many faithful and loving friends.
His deceased parents were Harold and Nettie Lee Wimberly.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah and his wonderful son, Harold Christopher.
Memorial services will be held at Church Street United Methodist Church on January 31, 2020 at 5:00 pm followed by a receiving of friends in the Parish Hall.
Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Ministries will be Reverend Chuck Starks and Reverend Jan Buxton Wade officiating.
Memorials may be made to Church Street United Methodist Church and the CSUMC Altar Guild, 900 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902.
"May God Bless us everyone."
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020