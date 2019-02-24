|
Harold Paul Cody
Knoxville, TN
Harold Paul Cody, passed away peacefully at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home, Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born in Knoxville, TN, May 15, 1943.
Member of Payne Avenue Baptist Church.
Paul graduated from Austin High School in 1962. He was a Army Veteran who spent time in the Vietnam War. After leaving the Army, he was employed at UPS and Amoco Oil Company and retired from the US Department of Energy, Y-12 complex in Oak Ridge, TN.
Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Pauline Cody and sister, Jane Vaught.
Survivors son, Ricky Rogers; daughters, Tiffany and Kristy Cody; sisters, Pat (Lee) Gray and Brenda (Robert) Craft; granddaughter, Aisza Cody; grandson, Joshua Rogers; several
cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday at Payne Avenue Baptist Church; funeral service, 6:30 p.m., Rev. Richard S. Brown, Officiating; Chaplin Nathan Williams, Eulogist.
Interment, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery- John Sevier.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019