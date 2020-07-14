1/
Harold "Gene" Purcell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold "Gene" Purcell

Clinton - Harold Eugene "Gene" Purcell, age 79 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Gene served in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962 and earned various honors and accomplishments. He retired from ORNL Y-12 as a Plant Manager.

Preceded in death by his parents, George and Violet (Rhea) Purcell; and brother, Johnny Purcell.

Gene is survived by his son, Troy Purcell; daughter-in-law Lara Purcell; grandsons, Luke and Eli Purcell; brother, Eddie Purcell; sister, Jackie Longmire; and Troy's mother, Patricia Cappiello, whom he was married to from 1965 to 1973.

There will be a small private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gene's chosen charities of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or the Wounded Warrior's Foundations. www.holleygamble.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved