Harold Russell
Loudon - O. Harold Russell, age 76 of Loudon, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. Born to the late Otha Harvey and Clersia Mae (McLemore) Russell in Maryville, TN. Harold was a member of My Father's House, Lenoir City. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as a young man but mostly enjoyed working. He spent most of his life as a self-employed roofing and remodeling, working with his son. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Kim Russell Townson; son, Jeff Russell and sister, Carolyn Ann Reynolds. Survivors include his wife of more than 50 years, Carolyn (Arden) Russell; daughter, Angie Coker; son, Tony Russell; brother, Tony Russell; numerous grandchildren, especially Caleb and Chelsea; several nieces and a nephew; and very special lifelong friend, David Thompson.
Services honoring and remembering Harold will be held 2:30 PM Sunday, Nov. 24th, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. David Thompson officiating. Interment to follow in Corinth Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:30-2:30 PM Sunday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019