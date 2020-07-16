1/1
Harold Sorensen
Harold Sorensen

Knoxville - Harold C. Sorensen, age 82, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born in Michigan and moved to Tennessee in 1974. Family, generosity, kindness and doing the job that you love were his standards in life. Harold was a car salesman in Knoxville for 25 years and retired to work at Sam's Club for the next 25 years where he continued his love of sales. He was a long-time member of West Park Baptist Church. Harold loved going over the mountain.

Harold is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jonnie Sorensen; daughter, Lisa Sorensen (Scott Schimmel); son, Michael Sorensen; grandchildren, Victoria, Oliver, Bennen, Olivia and Riley.

A private graveside service will take place on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, Tennessee 37701. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Harold's name to Cancer Support Community East Tennessee at www.cancersupportet.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Sorensen family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
8659702955
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am so sorry to hear this. Much love.
Susan Adkins TVA Credit Union
Friend
