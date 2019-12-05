Services
Harold W. Sexton

Harold W. Sexton Obituary
Harold W. Sexton

Powell - Harold W. Sexton, age 74, of Powell, passed away on December 4, 2019 at Tennova North Medical Center, in Powell, after a short illness. After returning home from the military, he worked for AT&T for 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Kenneth and Don Sexton; three sisters Betty Percival, Bonnie Strevel and Wanda Swain. He is survived by brother Bobby Sexton (Sue) of Mexico, sister Jean Kreis (Jimmie) of Kingston, daughter Georgianna Kitchen (Josh) of Powell, two grandchildren, Layla Kitchen and Cruze Furman and his father Rudy Furman of Knoxville. He had many close friends, Matthew White, Charlie (Janie) Swatzson, Dave Carey, Shawn Gallagher, Chad Griffith (Leslie) and Chad Everett (Merri). His wishes were services to be private. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
