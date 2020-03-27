|
Harold W. Williams
Dandridge - Obituary for Howard W. Williams
HAROLD W. WILLIAMS, age 74, passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2020. He was a member of Swannsylvania Baptist Church and was a veteran of the Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Gladys Vanhuss Williams. He is survived by his wife Patty Farmer Williams; sister, Glenda (Glenn) Allen; special niece, Julie (Robert) Tache; great-nephews, Wyatt and Gabriel Tache. A private graveside entombment will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Sunday March 29, 2020 with Pastor Mike Hensley officiating. Due to COVID-19 no formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Swannsylvania Baptist Church Food Pantry.
921 Swannsylvania Rd, Dandridge, TN 37725
ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, 865-397-2711
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020