Harold Wayne Gibson
Knoxville - Harold Wayne Gibson, Age 79 of Knoxville TN, went to his Heavenly home on the 13th of October at his home with his loving family by his side.
Harold loved his family very dearly, and he also spent a majority of his free time hunting, fishing, and fixing anything he could get his hands on. He was a member of the South Knoxville Church of God for many years, He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harold was preceded in death by his mother and father; Sherman and Myrtle Gibson, brothers; Edward and Hillard(Bill), sister; Pauline and infant baby sister.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories wife of sixty one years Sylvia Hall Gibson, son; Ronald D. (Linda) Gibson, daughter; Tammy G.(Stephen) Biering,
sister; Aileen (Robert) Webb,four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Family will receive friends on the 18th of October from 5:30PM TO 7:30PM at South Knoxville Church of God 5623 Magazine Road, Knoxville TN 37920, with a funeral service to follow at 7:30PM with the Rev. Jerry Laudermilk and Rev. Rocky Glenn to officiate the services. Family and friends will gather at Berry Highland South Cemetery 9010 East Simpson Road, Knoxville TN 37920 for a graveside service at 3:00 PM on Saturday October 19. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com
Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Knoxville TN 37701
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019