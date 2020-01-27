|
Harold Wayne Sims
Knoxville - Harold Wayne Sims, age 79, of Knoxville passed away at home January 25, 2020.
The son of the late Dolphus R. Sims and Ruby M. Sims, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Frances S. Fowler; brother, Billy Beasley, and stepmother Florence A. Sims.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie W. Sims; daughters, Stacey Sims-Allen of Knoxville, Hillary Paige Sims of Nashville; sister, Sarah (Horace) Crowson of Panama City Beach; stepsister, Kathryn Gibson of Birmingham, brothers and sisters in law, grandchildren Jessica Allen and Tyler J. Allen, and several loving nieces and nephews.
He was a member of the Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U. S. Navy. Wayne retired from Pellissippi State Community College. He shared an amazing connection with all animals and babies, knew no strangers, made friends of foes, and deeply loved time with his family and friends. Golf, street rods and laughing with friends were his favorite past times. He loved music; especially church performances.
Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery for graveside services with full military honors conferred by the U S Navy and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020