Harriet Cantrell
Knoxville - Harriet Aquilla Cantrell, born May 20, 1940, received her wings on December 20, 2019 to spend Christ's day with other loved ones. Raised in the Lonsdale Community and attended Knox County Schools, she became a member of Friendship Baptist Church at an early age. Later, Aquilla attended Wilder Missionary Baptist Church and then Open Door Baptist Church. She was a CNA at the former Brakebill Nursing Home and retired from UT Medical Center after many years of service. Aquilla truly earned the moniker "Granny" because she loved everyone she met, and they soon learned to call her Granny. She enjoyed WWE, crossword puzzles and scratch-off tickets. Aquilla truly was a Phenomenal Woman, loved by all who knew her!
Preceded in death by Irene Helen Cantrell, David and Glorious Dixson, Sr. (parents), David Dixson, Jr. (brother), Deborah Sligh (daughter), Richard Jackson, Jr. (son), Richard Jackson, Sr. (lifelong companion), Adairus Boatwright Sligh (grandson), Rudy Stinson, Jr. (nephew) and Frances Howe (dearest Friend).
Survived by Daryl (Temeka) Sligh, Sr. (son), Regina (Tyson) King (daughter), and Doris Davenport (god daughter); Malachi Anderson, Marcus Boatwight, Daryl Sligh, Jr., Chaka (LeKitcha) and TyShonna (Travis) Sligh, Richard, Marrico, and Ramond Jackson, Damarcus Badgett-Jackson, James Dean, JaMia (Victor) Smith, Jordan Bowden, J'Anah Davis, Tyson, Lanise, and JaMial (Kari) King (grandchildren); Lawrence (Mary) Dixson (brother); Rev. Shirley (Wylie) King (sister); Joyce Dixson (sister-in-law); a host of other family and many friends. A special thank you to Dr. Anthony Charles, Mr. Patel, and the Professional Team at Smoky Mountain Hospice.
Friday, December 27, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with Home Going to follow at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1912 E. Fifth Avenue. Elder Rick Rice, Pastor and Officiant. Pastor Steve A. Simpson is the Eulogist. Interment will follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the services. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the home going. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019