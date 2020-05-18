|
Harriet J. Johnson
Harriet J. Johnson transitioned to her heavenly home on May 13, 2020. She graduated Austin High School Class of 1963. Harriet attended Tennessee State University and later Tennessee School of Beauty where she obtained her license in Cosmetology. Harriet was the proud owner of Unisex Beauty Salon. She attended Bethel AME Church
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gloria Woodley; brother, Gerald Woodley and sister, Edna Jacks.
Survived by beloved daughter, Andrea (Michael) Brabson; devoted granddaughter, Mikiya Gefter; great-grandsons, Hezekiah and Nehemiah Gefter; brother, John (Helen) Woodley; sisters, Ella Chicago, Joann (Larry) Carr and Francine Woodley; loving niece, Travise (Stevean) Wilson and lifelong friend, Andrenia Manning.
Tuesday, May 19, 2020, a Celebration of Life service will commence at 12:00 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 2460 Parkview Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Due to COVID -19, all pre-cautionary measures will be in effect where social distancing is strictly enforced. Professional services provided by Patton Funeral Home 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020