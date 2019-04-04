Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Payne Avenue Baptist Church
2714 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Payne Avenue Baptist Church
2714 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Interment
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
1960 - 2019
Harriet Jean Johnson Chandler born May 5, 1960 was called to grab her wings, Monday April 1, 2019.

Preceded in death by father Woody Johnson, mother Hattie Johnson.

Her beautiful soul leaves to cherish her husband Charles Chandler, loving and devoted children, Almon Wells, Brooks and Chasadie Johnson; the lights of her life grandchildren, Carlos, Genenoe, Juelz, Brooklyn, Geneiya, and Travis. Though sadden by our lost we know that you are in heaven living your best life.

Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Saturday, at Payne Avenue Baptist Church, 2714 Martin

Luther King Jr. Ave.; homegoing service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Richard Brown, Officiating.

Interment, 11:30 a.m., Monday, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019
