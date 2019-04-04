|
Harriet Jean Johnson
Knoxville, TN
Harriet Jean Johnson Chandler born May 5, 1960 was called to grab her wings, Monday April 1, 2019.
Preceded in death by father Woody Johnson, mother Hattie Johnson.
Her beautiful soul leaves to cherish her husband Charles Chandler, loving and devoted children, Almon Wells, Brooks and Chasadie Johnson; the lights of her life grandchildren, Carlos, Genenoe, Juelz, Brooklyn, Geneiya, and Travis. Though sadden by our lost we know that you are in heaven living your best life.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Saturday, at Payne Avenue Baptist Church, 2714 Martin
Luther King Jr. Ave.; homegoing service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Richard Brown, Officiating.
Interment, 11:30 a.m., Monday, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019