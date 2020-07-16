1/1
Harrison Barton Houser
1927 - 2020
Harrison Barton Houser

Nashville - Harrison Barton Houser passed away on July 8, 2020 in Nashville TN. Harrison was born on October 23, 1927 to James Harrison and Nella Gertrude Spangler Houser of Neubert Springs, TN. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Doris Marie McFarland Houser. Harrison is survived by his three children, Donna (Steve) Harrison, Carol (Bob) Schreiber, and James Edward Houser; his three granddaughters, Rachel (Brandon) Parker, April (George) Khoury, and Jessica (Scott) Eiselt. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Layne, Hannah and Emily Parker, Lyla Khoury, and Nora, Jane and Harrison Eiselt. Harrison is survived by three siblings, Kermit Houser, Mary Nell Williamson, and Eula Mae (Ralph) Garner. He is predeceased by brothers, Kyle, Kenneth, Curtis, Louis and infant sister, Lavena Jane Houser. Harrison was a Seaman First Class, US Navy during WWII, a 32nd degree Mason and a longtime member of Meridian Baptist Church. He was retired from Rohm and Haas Chemical Company. A graveside service was held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pastor Dana Fachman led the service.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
