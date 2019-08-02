|
|
Harry A. Shehan Jr.
Knoxville - Harry Albert Shehan, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Harry was born in Knoxville and graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School in 1963. After studying at TN Tech and Tusculum College, he pursued a career in Computer Technology, retiring from Knox County Schools Student Information Systems Department. Harry loved photography, hiking and traveled across the country in his RV with his wife Pat to celebrate their 50th anniversary. His lunch outings with his friends from high school as well as spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were among his favorite activities. Harry battled Parkinson's Disease for 25 years and became active in the Cole's Neuro Science support group. He offered support and inspiration to others with the disease. Harry loved his Cycling for Parkinson's Group that he attended weekly at the Bob Temple North Side Family YMCA. Harry is proceeded in death by his mother, Wanda Enoch Shehan and his father, Harry Albert Shehan Sr. Survived by wife of 55 years, Pat Clifton Shehan; son, Michael Shehan (Kimberly); daughter, Kellie Shehan Keener (Sam); grandchildren, Ashley Noble (Thomas), Whitney Shehan (Ryan), Katie Cate (Ryan), Conner Shehan, Amanda Keener (Jake), Sam Keener Jr., Noah Keener; four great-grandchildren, Addison, Miles, Alex and Annalise. The family wishes to thank to friends and neighbors who have supported and loved him throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Bob Temple North Side YMCA. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 4th from 2-4pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 4pm. Burial will take place Monday, August 5th meeting at Greenwood Cemetery at 10:45am for an 11am interment.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37919 (865)689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019