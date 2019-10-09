|
Harry Alvin Newlin
Knoxville - Harry Alvin Newlin, age 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 8, 2019 after a courageous fight with Alzheimer's disease. Al was a deacon and faithful member of South Knoxville Baptist Church for many years. He had served as a Sunday school teacher and a training union superintendent. He was also a member of the Kiwanis. Al was a survivor of polio while in high school. He was a graduate at the University of Tennessee class of 1957 where he was a member of the Baptist Student Union and the Farmhouse Fraternity. He worked at Beaty Chevrolet for 7 years and Reeder's Chevrolet for 33 years until he retired. Preceded in death by parents, Harry Wesley and Dorothy Alice Newlin of Goodlettsville, TN; wife, Anna Ruth Newlin. Survived by loving and devoted wife, Judy Tallent Newlin; sister, Helen Willis and husband Joe; daughter, Janet Elaine Newlin and husband William; son, Jeffrey Scott Newlin and wife Tracy; stepchildren who have been by his side till the very end with love and care; stepdaughter, Tanya Gutridge; stepsons, Christopher Tallent and Michael Tallent and wife Christy; Grandchildren, Hannah and Lauren Newlin, Kayla and Tyler Gutridge, Justin, Kadyn and Nevaeh Tallent; sister in law, Mary (Thomas) Atkins, Margie (Thomas) Kennedy, Sarah Jane Thomas; Brother in law, Johnnie Thomas; several nieces and nephews and many friends and extended family; his faithful companion and pet kitty, Ollie who never left his side. A special thank you to UT Hospice for all of their wonderful care. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr. Dr. Glenn Sullivan will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for the 11 am interment. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019