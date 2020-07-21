1/1
Harry C. McMahan
Harry C. McMahan

Sevierville - Harry C. "Pap" McMahan, age 85 of Sevierville, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.Harry bought his first dump truck in the early 1950's and established McMahan Hauling. He served Sevier County friends and neighbors for over 60 years as he hauled and delivered gravel and spread lime on their fields and farms. He valued the friendships he developed with his customers. Harry hauled many loads of coal for the Sevier County School System, as well as Dollywood for more than 30 years. In later years, Pap worked with Sevier County Utility District as an independent hauler, and enjoyed fellowship with his co-workers. Most of all, Harry enjoyed farming with his friend Glenn Fox, brother-in-law Bud Messer, and son Lynn. He worshipped at First Baptist Church Sevierville until illness prevented him from attending.

Harry is preceded in death by his infant son Michael Harrison McMahan, parents Cleo and Exa Valentine McMahan, brother and sister-in-law Don and Bernice McMahan, brother-in-law James A. "Bud" Messer, brother-in-law Clarence Hurst, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Evelyn Rule, mother-in-law and father-in-law B. Wiley and Estelle Rule.

Harry is survived by his wife of 63 years Miriam "Mick" McMahan, his loving children Elaine Mauter and husband Bill, Leslie Atchley and husband Ricky B., Elizabeth McCarter and husband David, Lynn McMahan and wife Peggy. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Christopher, Michael, and Sarah Mauter, Mitchell McMahan and wife Telena, Matthew McMahan, Rebecca Dix and husband Jared, Emily-Grace and Andrew McCarter, as well as his precious great-grandchildren Haylee Mauter, Leah Rae and Harrison McMahan. In addition, Harry leaves behind his sisters Merle Messer, and Judy Manis and husband Norman, brother Jim McMahan and wife Portia, and his sister-in-law Clara Hurst. He has many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and numerous friends throughout Sevier County.

The family would like to acknowledge, with appreciation and love, UT Hospice nurses Mira Bright and Bruce Howard for their unwavering care, support, and compassion for Harry and his family through the past 9 months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital Development Dept, In Memory of Harry McMahan, P.O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, July 24th at Atchley Funeral Home Sevierville. Everyone is invited to attend Harry's graveside service 10:00 am Saturday, July 25th in Middle Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middle Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
