Harry Eugene Gaines
Harry Eugene Gaines

Knoxville - Harry E. Gaines, 91 of Knoxville, TN., formerly of Kennesaw, GA. passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. A graveside service will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta at 1:00 P.M. conducted by Rev. Alex Stroud. Harry was born in Bartow County, Georgia. He graduated from Acworth High School in 1945 and later attended Georgia Tech. He retired as a general foreman from Norfolk-Southern Railroad in 1987, after forty years of service. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged July 10, 1954. Harry was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Vera Gaines. He is survived by his companion Maxine Raines, sister Virginia Day, nephew Dan Day (Catherine), great-nieces Anna Pierson (Patrick) and Lindsay Cox (Couper), lifelong friend Sally Roberts, and several cousins. Harry spent long hours on the Tennessee River enjoying the outdoors after retiring from the railroad. He's remembered as a talented engineer and craftsman. He was a member of the Parkview Senior Living community for 14 years. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
