Harry Eugene Whitt
Luttrell - Harry Eugene Whitt, age 88 of Luttrell, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his residence. He served in the Knox County school system for many years.
He is survived by his life partner, Betty; children Susan and Steven; step-daughter Marjorie, and step-son David.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge. Following the visitation, he will be buried at Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020