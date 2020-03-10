Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Knoxville - Harry G. Paris passed away on March 6, 2020, at the age of 57. He was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, and earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. In his career, he designed systems and sold instrumentation and controls to utilities and industrial plants for over 35 years, serving as President of the George C. Paris Co., Inc. Through the years, he enjoyed reconnecting with friends from school, work, and church conventions. Harry was extraordinarily proud of his wife and daughters. His legacy will be his loving spirit for his family, his eternal optimism, his friendly disposition, his sense of humor, and his contagious smile. He is preceded in death by his father, George Paris. He is survived by his wife, Penny-Marie Paris, daughters, Christina Paris and Constance Paris, mother, Christina R. Paris, siblings, Connie Vavalides (James), Laura Paris, Chris Paris, and Eleni Murphy (Richard), and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Knoxville, Tennessee, with a prayer service starting at 7:30 PM. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Knoxville, Tennessee. Interment will follow at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
