Harry James Johnston
Saint Simons Island, GA
Harry James Johnston
(affectionately known as Dawg), of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, passed away on February 17, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on July 27, 1937. Jim attended Altoona High School and received a Business Administrative degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. He was survived by his loving and adoring wife, Kay Johnston (Mommom). They were married on December 23, 1961, enjoying 58 years together.
Jim was a CPA and owned his own accounting firm in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the AICPA. He was an avid sports enthusiast with a passion for the Pittsburg Steelers and Penn State football. He loved food and travel and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by parents Harry and Velma Johnston. He is survived by children Anne Heath, Sherri (Steve) Johnson, Jimmy (Chrissy) Johnston, Tommy (Kristie) Johnston; and grandchildren Will, Ryan, Reed, Gray, Camp, Ben and Callie; brothers Bob (Judy) Johnston and Dick Johnston.
Friends and family will gather for a celebration of life at 11:00 am, February 23, 2019, at The Cloister Chapel at Sea Island.
To leave online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.edomillerandsons.com.
The family would like to express their thanks for the
wonderful help and care given by the staff of Concerned Companion Care. In lieu of flowers, friends may make
memorial contributions to Concerned Companion Care; 5971 Jesup Highway, Suite C, Brunswick, GA, 31523; 912-342-8177.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019