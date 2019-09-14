|
|
Harry Lee Fox
Blaine - Harry Lee Fox- age 85, of Blaine, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Harry was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, The Grainger County Historical Society, and The Master Beef Group. His favorite event was helping take the 5th graders at Joppa school to the Sam Houston Museum. Harry had a tremendous respect for God's Land and people. He will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Fox; mother, Laura Thornton Fox; wife, Judy Caton; brothers, Jack, Ernest Jr., Alfred, Herbert, and Jim Fox; sister, Frances Fox Kendall; and step-grandson, Wesley Stair. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Jean Underwood Fox; nephews, Kenneth (Kathy) Kendall and Larry (Nancy) Fox; nieces, Jamie (Darrell) Fox Underwood and Tammie (Tony) Fox Mynatt; stepchildren, Eric (Merna) Underwood, Bradley (Amanda) Underwood, and Anne Underwood McCarter; step-grandchildren, Matthew McCarter, Amanda McCarter (Mark) Effler, Amelia McCarter (Austin) Acor, Emma Underwood, Audrey Underwood, and Ella Underwood; step-great grandchildren, Easton and Adalyn Acor, and MacKenna Effler. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Gerry Dingman officiating. Immediately following the service family and friends will go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for the interment at 4:00 PM. Serving as pallbearers will be, Sam Bible, Bradley Underwood, Eric Underwood, Eric Wayland, Marvin House, and Kenneth Kendall. Also serving as honorary pallbearers, Creed Daniel, Sidney Gilreath, Gary Sharp, Roy Britt, Robert Welch, Herman Doane, Robert Ray, John Barber, and Ken Coffey. Bridges Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019