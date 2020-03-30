|
|
Harry "Jack" Paylor
Knoxville - Harry "Jack" Paylor, age 95 of the Rocky Hill community passed away of natural causes on Sunday, March 29th, 2020.
He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and enjoyed the fellowship of its members and those wonderful social dinners. The church showed the love of Christ to Jack throughout the years. He retired from the Knoxville News Sentinel with 38 years of service and continued close relationships with many. Jack was a Purple Heart Veteran of WW II and served in Europe with General Patton's 3rd Army as an infantry BAR rifleman. Jack looked forward to attending the Red Diamond military reunions each year. Planning for the next one would begin immediately when he returned from the last one! In these past years his son, Bob would drive him to the reunions and he was planning to attend even this year in San Antonio, TX.
He was a member of the Knoxville Boat Club for over 60 years and enjoyed all their members and activities and established many life long friends. Jack was also a frequent visitor to Duncan Boat Dock where he shared many memories with his good friend, the late Ben Duncan. He loved gardening, fishing and traveling with his wife Mary. After his retirement they were on the road all over the country in their RV. Jack and Mary were also known for their plentiful garden where many jars of green beans were canned and given away. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 53 years Mary Lou Sorrell Paylor who passed away on March 27th, 2006. He is also proceeded by his two brothers, Bill Paylor and Robert Paylor. He is survived by his son, Bob Paylor and wife Becky Paylor, grandson Bryan Paylor and wife Megan Paylor, step-grandson Brent Smith and wife Amanda Smith and special friend Shelby McMillan.
We would like to thank Ben Atchley Veteran's Home nursing staff and Amedisy Hospice for their excellent care of Jack during his final days.
A graveside service with Full Military Honors will be held at Rocky Hill Cemetery at a later date to be announced. Pallbearers will be Bryan Paylor, Brent Smith, Charles Sorrell, Ray Bryant, Wayne Coker, Jim Ogle.
In lieu of flowers, Jack requests you donate to Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/
Online condolences and guest registry are available at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020