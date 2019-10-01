Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Trotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Trotter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Trotter Obituary
Harry Trotter

Maryville, TN - Harry Edwin Trotter, age 92 of Maryville, passed away on September 30, 2019, at his home.

He was retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church and a Veteran of the Navy. He was an avid golfer, who enjoyed playing with his friends on Tuesday and Friday, and all those in between. He was preceded in death by his parents, D.W. and Jessie Trotter; brother, Roger Trotter.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley Mills Trotter; daughters, Amy Newman (Roger) and Jody Frye (Richard); grandson, Greg Newman (Jennifer); great-grandsons; Fisher Newman, Tripp Newman, Graeme Newman; brother, Wendell Trotter of Huntsville, Alabama; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Grandview Cemetery for a graveside service with Pastor Greg Long officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801.

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now