Harry Trotter
Maryville, TN - Harry Edwin Trotter, age 92 of Maryville, passed away on September 30, 2019, at his home.
He was retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church and a Veteran of the Navy. He was an avid golfer, who enjoyed playing with his friends on Tuesday and Friday, and all those in between. He was preceded in death by his parents, D.W. and Jessie Trotter; brother, Roger Trotter.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley Mills Trotter; daughters, Amy Newman (Roger) and Jody Frye (Richard); grandson, Greg Newman (Jennifer); great-grandsons; Fisher Newman, Tripp Newman, Graeme Newman; brother, Wendell Trotter of Huntsville, Alabama; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Grandview Cemetery for a graveside service with Pastor Greg Long officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019