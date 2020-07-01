Harry V. Schmidt
Loudon - Harry V. Schmidt, age 89, of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon, TN passed away on June 30, 2020.
He was born April 11, 1931 to Fred and Regina Schmidt in Tampa, Florida.
He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Regina Schmidt, sisters Hortense Schmidt Keelen, Martha Schmidt Corbett of Louisville, KY and Olive Jean Schmidt Age of Brandon, FL; Brothers Fred T. Schmidt and Charles "Bud" Schmidt of Louisville, KY.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet Schmidt; son Rick Schmidt (Rita) of Oldsmar, FL and daughter Lori Hampson (Andy) of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren Ryan Schmidt (Kat) of Santa Monica, CA, Roger Schmidt, Taylor Dooley (Heather) of Atlanta, GA, and Andrea Dooley of Chattanooga, TN ; Great Grandson Landon Schmidt and Great Granddaughter Lana Schmidt of Santa Monica, CA ; and Brother Lonnie (Sandy) Schmidt of Shepherdsville, KY ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He spent his early life in Okolona, KY, attended Okolona schools, graduating from Okolona High School in 1949 where he was always very active in sports, playing baseball and basketball. He then attended Western Kentucky University, transferring to the University of Tampa, in Tampa Florida. In May 1951 he joined the U.S. Navy and played on a U.S. Navy baseball team until his discharge in 1955. He again attended the University of Tampa, receiving a Bachelor's degree in 1958 and a Masters of Education from the University of Florida in 1964.
Harry spent his 31 year career in teaching and administration in Hillsborough County, Tampa, Florida where he retired in 1989. He and his wife spent their later life after retirement in Tellico Village (Loudon County, Tennessee) where he was active in golf, boating, woodworking, and gardening.
He and Janet had a great love of their two children, Rick and Lori, four grandchildren Ryan, Roger, Andrea, and Taylor, and two great grandchildren Landon and Lana, and enjoyed spending time with them.
After cremation his remains will be placed in the columbarium at the Tellico Village Community Church in Tellico Village.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Community Church at Tellico Village. We will practice social distancing, and masks will be required.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Harry Schmidt. www.clickfuneralhome.com