Harry Williams


1945 - 2019
Harry Williams Obituary
Harry Williams

Knoxville - Harry Lee Williams, of Knoxville, passed away at age 74, September 10, 2019 in the room he built with the morning sun shining on his face surrounded by Love from his wife of 51 years, Sherry Williams and children.

Harry was born August 31, 1945 in Oak Ridge. He was a member of Ball Camp Baptist Church. Harry graduated from DeKalb County High School in 1964. He proudly served in the Air Force, TN Air National Guard, TN Army National Guard, and TN State Guard. Harry graduated from Tusculum College. He retired from Y-12 after 33 years of service.

He will be remembered for his giving, curious, and irascible spirit. He was happiest surrounded by family partaking in lively discussions and children running through the house.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilma & Robert Williams; brother & sister-in-Law, Robert & Annette Williams; sister, Wanda Williams Highnote; brother-in-Law, Jimmy Redmon; father-in-law and mother-in-Law, Jim Roy & Audrey Frazier.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jonathan (Antoinette) Williams; Jennifer (Jim) Goodpasture and Jessica Tucker; grandchildren, Jasmine Thibou; Madison Goodpasture, Makenzie Goodpasture; James Fusaro; Elijah Williams; Griffin Tucker; Autumn Tucker; great grandchildren, Emma Lewis, and Alice Seals; brother, Richard (Suzanne) Williams; sister, Pamela Redmon; and many nieces and nephews who he deeply cherished.

The receiving of friends will be held at Ball Camp Baptist Church, on Thursday, September 12, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 7 p.m.

Family and friends will gather at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 13 for graveside services at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens with full military honors conferred by the U.S. Air Force and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
