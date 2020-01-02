|
Harvey Boles
Knoxville - Harvey Daniel Boles "Danny" - age 74 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Harvey was a member of New Life United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and member of VVA Chapter 1078. Danny was a Railroad Engineer for 41 years. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Margaret Boles; and brothers, Herbert and Michael Boles. Survived by wife of 50 years, Wanda Boles; sister, Debbie (Rell) Smith; brother-in-law, Frank (Sue) Mathews; niece, Suzanne Smith; great niece, Lily Coffey; nieces, Gina Newport, Melissa King, and Chanda Boles; great niece, Amber (Josh) Crabtree; nephews, James Newport and Ricky Boles; great nephew, Steven Posey; and grandson, River Crabtree; and several other great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, followed by the service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Patrick Polis officiating. Graveside services will be held at a later date at East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VVA Chapter 1078, POB 50054, Knoxville, TN 37950. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020