Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Harvey Joe Noe

Harvey Joe Noe
Harvey Joe Noe

Harriman, TN

Mr. Harvey Noe, age 64 of Harriman, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at Harriman Care and Rehab. Harvey worked as a Journeyman Lineman with Service Electric for several years.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Goldston Noe

And his parents: Ernest and Eula Hodge Noe

He is survived by two aunts: Orangie Noe of Bristol, TN and Polly Davis

One uncle: Herbert Noe

Special cousins: Joe Noe and Barbara Bishop

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Bill Brown and Bro. Charles Webb officiating. The interment will be held immediately following the funeral service in the Willard Park Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Noe family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
