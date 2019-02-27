|
Harvey Joe Noe
Harriman, TN
Mr. Harvey Noe, age 64 of Harriman, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at Harriman Care and Rehab. Harvey worked as a Journeyman Lineman with Service Electric for several years.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Goldston Noe
And his parents: Ernest and Eula Hodge Noe
He is survived by two aunts: Orangie Noe of Bristol, TN and Polly Davis
One uncle: Herbert Noe
Special cousins: Joe Noe and Barbara Bishop
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Bill Brown and Bro. Charles Webb officiating. The interment will be held immediately following the funeral service in the Willard Park Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Noe family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019