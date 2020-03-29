Services
Harvey L. Patterson Obituary
Harvey L. Patterson

Knoxville - Harvey L. Patterson, age 90 passed away on March 28, 2020. He was a member of Second United Methodist Church and The Trew Home Builders Sunday School Class. He was retired from Chemtron and A-Welders & Medical Supply. He worked for 40 years as a Red Coat at

The Knoxville Civic Coliseum. He was preceded in death by Infant Son, Randy; Parents, L.W. & Oma Patterson; Sister & Brother-in-law, Shirley & Bob Roach; and Niece, Susie Welch. He is survived by wife of 68 years, Shirley; Children, Kathy (Gerald) Corum, Mark (Janet) Patterson and Lisa Woody; Grandchildren, Greg (Tanja) Patterson, Garrett (Tiffany) Corum, Leigh Erica Woody, and Leslie (Derric) Boudreaux; Great-Grandchildren, Emily & Ava Patterson and Elizabeth & Adaline Corum; several Nieces and Nephews; and Beloved Pet, Murphy. Due to current health concerns the family will have a private graveside service on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Leah Burns and Rev. Charla Sherbakoff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second United Methodist Church, 1524 Western Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37921. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020
