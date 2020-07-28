1/1
Harvey MacMcGee
1938 - 2020
Harvey Mac McGee

Knoxville - It is with great sadness that the McGee family notes the passing of Harvey Mac McGee on the 27th day of July. He passed peacefully, at the home and in the care of his niece, Vickie Bellamy.

Mac was born on the 18th of March in Westpoint, Tennessee in 1938 and graduated from Loretto High School. He then graduated from the University of Tennessee, after which he went to work for the Southern Railroad, in the sales department, where he worked his entire career and from which he retired with pride and as a valued employee. Mac also served with honor and distinction in the United States Army, XII Corps.

He will be remembered as a gentle, generous and wonderful man who loved his family and loved to laugh. Never happier than in their company, Mac was doted on and adored by his nieces and nephews. Close in his heart to his love of family was his love of the outdoors, and countless were the hours he spent hunting and fishing, truly finding peace and joy in God's creation. A history buff, he loved reading historical books and he loved music, particularly as a way to share joy and good times with his family. Mac's friends and family will tell you, he loved the card game Rook, and it is assumed with joy that he has started and is enjoying a game in heaven with those loved ones who preceded him in death.

Mac is preceded in death by parents Ona and Leonard McGee, brother and sister-in-law B. Rex and Rhea McGee and sister and brother-in-law Ted and Carl Mabry and brother-in-law Edwin Dixon

He is survived by his sister Dottie Dixon and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Berry Highland Memorial located at 5315 Kingston Pike. A graveside service for friends and family will be held at 3:00 pm at the Berry Highland Memorial Park also located at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
JUL
30
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Park
