Haskell Howard Berrier
Knoxville - Haskell Howard Berrier age 62 of Knoxville, TN passed away at home on Sunday October 4, 2020. He was known as "Digger."
Digger was preceded in death by his son, Toby; and father and mother, Howard and Ruth Berrier.
He is survived by daughters, Tonya and Meghan; sister, Ida Hayes; brother, Ronnie Berrier; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren; 2 nephews and 5 nieces; and his dog, "cuz."
In place of flowers please make a donation to benefit the family to help cover final expenses
Family and friends will meet 1 PM Wednesday at Seven Islands Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Atchley funeral Home, Seymour is handling arrangements 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. (577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com