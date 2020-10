Haskell Howard BerrierKnoxville - Haskell Howard Berrier age 62 of Knoxville, TN passed away at home on Sunday October 4, 2020. He was known as "Digger."Digger was preceded in death by his son, Toby; and father and mother, Howard and Ruth Berrier.He is survived by daughters, Tonya and Meghan; sister, Ida Hayes; brother, Ronnie Berrier; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren; 2 nephews and 5 nieces; and his dog, "cuz."In place of flowers please make a donation to benefit the family to help cover final expensesFamily and friends will meet 1 PM Wednesday at Seven Islands Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Atchley funeral Home, Seymour is handling arrangements 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. (577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com