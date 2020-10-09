1/
Haskell Howard Berrier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Haskell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haskell Howard Berrier

Knoxville - Haskell Howard Berrier age 62 of Knoxville, TN passed away at home on Sunday October 4, 2020. He was known as "Digger."

Digger was preceded in death by his son, Toby; and father and mother, Howard and Ruth Berrier.

He is survived by daughters, Tonya and Meghan; sister, Ida Hayes; brother, Ronnie Berrier; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren; 2 nephews and 5 nieces; and his dog, "cuz."

In place of flowers please make a donation to benefit the family to help cover final expenses

Family and friends will meet 1 PM Wednesday at Seven Islands Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Atchley funeral Home, Seymour is handling arrangements 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. (577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Seven Islands Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Interment
01:00 PM
Seven Islands Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved