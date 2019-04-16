|
|
Hattie Louise Jones
Knoxville, TN
Hattie Louise Jones, age 89 of South Knoxville went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her
family and friends. Hattie was a
highly accomplished bowler, loved
taking care of her rose gardens and being a homemaker. She worked in the family business for over 20 years and was influential in the growth of Knox Rag Service. Hattie was the oldest living
member of Fort Hill Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Larry Wayne Jones; parents, Willie and Dellia Rolen; step-mother, Flora Rolen and several sisters and brothers. Hattie is survived by her
loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Fred Jones; grandsons, Scott (Shannon) Jones, Shay (Haley) Jones; sister, Ruth Rolen Green; several brother and sister in-laws; nieces, nephews and loving caretakers, JoAnn Garland, Betty Miller and close friend and neighbor Jerrie Knight.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. Family and friends will meet in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home for a 1:00pm service on Thursday, April 18, 2019 with Norman Smelcer officiating precede in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for an interment, 4500 Woodlawn Pike Knoxville. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019