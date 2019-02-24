|
|
Hattie Mae Collins Cox
Knoxville, TN
Hattie Mae Collins Cox, age 87, of Knoxville and Sevierville, formerly of Utica, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, February 21, 2019 at her home.
Hattie Mae was a member of First Baptist Church of Sevierville, WMU, Singles of Faith and Helping Hands Ministry. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary serving as state president in Mississippi and the American Legion Auxiliary. Hattie Mae worked in the trucking industry for over 30 years for Jackson Mack Truck Sales and Volvo White Truck Sales. After retirement, she moved to Eureka Springs, Arkansas and worked for Dairy Hollow House and moved back to Mississippi to open Cox's Counting. She loved to fish, was an avid reader and artist, loved nature and traveling.
Hattie Mae is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Callie McCraw; parents, W F Collins and Nora Mae Ford Collins.
She is survived by her children, Tricia Knight of Knoxville, Mike (Beth) Cox of Canton, Mississippi, Delaine McCraw of Knoxville; grandchildren, Angela (John) Lollis, Eddie (Kristina) Knight, Cathy (Jon) Bartholomay, Joshua Cox, Joseph Cox; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Ann Travis of Learned, Mississippi; several nieces and a nephew.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Febuary 25th at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m.
Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, February 26th at Utica Cemetery in Utica, Mississippi for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Utica Baptist Church, 220 E Main St, Utica, MS 39175.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019