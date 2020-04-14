|
|
Hazel Catherine Brimi
Knoxville - Hazel Catherine Brimi passed away peacefully at home April 11, 2020. She was born February 26, 1921 to Walter and Erna Kaiser in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the second of eight children. Hazel's mother once said of her, "When someone says 'Go,' Hazel is at the door." She was ready to lead and organize for good causes, regardless of whether they were popular, always doing what she thought was right.
Hazel's keen intellect was evident throughout her life. As a child, it was said that "her nose was always in a book," and for Hazel, reading was a lifelong passion. She was an exceptional student, graduating from St. Anthony's Catholic High School in 1939 and attending the University of Minnesota. There, she met the love of her life, handsome medical student Robert Brimi, whom she married in December 1943. The newlyweds immediately departed for Detroit, where Bob completed his medical internship. They later moved to Ft. Hood, Texas, where Bob served as Captain in the U.S. Army in World War II. After the war and Bob's deployment, the couple returned to Minnesota.
Hazel once declared, "Women are the destiny of the world," and when she and Bob moved to Knoxville in 1951, Hazel went to work. Hazel and Bob were charter members of Knoxville's Sacred Heart Parish, which later became The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. She became involved in the church's women's guilds and served in various leadership capacities with the Ladies of Charity, the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, the Catholic Foundation, and was a founding member of the Tennessee Right to Life. Hazel was also a member of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine Auxiliary, participated in the Serra Club, supported the Knoxville Symphony and served on the board of the United Way of Greater Knoxville. Her fourth child (of nine), Mary Kay, an individual with an intellectual disability, led Hazel to champion one of her many causes, the challenges facing these citizens. She was instrumental in forming what is now called the Arc Knox County/Sunshine Industries.
Although busy with her civic and family commitments, Hazel made time for other pursuits. She was a member of the Cherokee Garden Club and participated in weekly Bible study. Her friends and family also remember Hazel as a sharp-minded Bridge player who rarely misplayed a trick. She and Bob enjoyed sports, especially watching the Braves, the Vols, the Golden Gophers and the Fighting Irish. Hazel loved family trips to Pawley's Island, South Carolina, and enjoyed gathering her family together for birthdays and holidays.
In addition to her parents, Hazel is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Robert Brimi, three children, Barbara, Paul and William, grandson Thomas Sever Rhinehart, and siblings Cary Fardette, Maggie Pech, and Thomas Kaiser. Left to cherish her memory are her children John (Betty) Brimi, Bob (Connie) Brimi, Mary Catherine Brimi, Elizabeth Brimi, Carol (Bob) Rhinehart, and Patricia (Tom) Janney; four siblings, Lloyd Kaiser, Bernie (Pat) Kaiser, Eileen (Glenn) Marron, Jody (Don) Miller, eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
The Brimi Family would like to thank Dr. Alan Rice and staff at Tennova Primary Care/West Hills and Home Helpers Home Care of Knoxville including Miranda, Octavia and Treva.
Family and friends may call at their convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Due to CDC guidelines for social distancing, there will be a private family funeral Mass and burial. A memorial Mass will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies of Charity Knoxville (Ladiesofcharityknox.org), the Arc Knox County (sunshinekcarc.com) or the .
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020