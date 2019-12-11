Services
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Duncan Obituary
Hazel Duncan

Briceville - Hazel Duncan, age 95 of Duncan Flats Lane, Briceville, TN left this world early Sunday morning, December 8, 2019. She was born June 3, 1924 and lived most of her life in the Flatwoods Community. Hazel was an elementary school teacher for a short time in several Anderson County Schools. She was a member of the Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church since 1938. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Tom Martin Duncan, and her parents, Sammie Duncan and Sara Dova Lively Duncan, sisters, Lucy Stuck, Ethel Hooks, Maxine Schieb and Joyce Sodd and brother, Jimmy Duncan.

Survivors:

Son Tom & Kay Duncan, Knoxville, grandchildren Greg Duncan & Monica, Spokane, WA, Tammy Hubbs & Chris, Knoxville, great granddaughters Keaton Hubbs, Knoxville, Laiken Hubbs, Knoxville, Josee Harwood, Spokane, WA, Ade Harwood, Spokane, WA, special nephew she raised Tyler Duncan & Emily, Knoxville, sister Dixie Hall, Knoxville, Carolyn & Mike Cooper, Heiskel, brother Elijah & Clarise Duncan, Springhill, FL, sister-in-law Shelby Jean Duncan, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David White and Rev. Charles Lawson officiating.

Interment: 10:30 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -