Hazel Jenkins
Knoxville - Hazel Beeler Jenkins - age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at UT Medical Center.
She was a 50-year member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and a current member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Hester Beeler.
Survivors: husband of 63 years, Jay Jenkins, Sr.; Children, Lisa (Al) Morrow, Lori (Chris) Caver,
Jay (Melena) Jenkins, Jr., and Joanna (Barry) Payne; grandchildren, Jake Crowder, Chris Caver, Olivia Caver, Haley Buck, Jason Jenkins, Elizabeth Morrow, Katherine Morrow, Chris Payne, Brandy Tinker, Amelia Ford, and Anne Caver; great-grandchildren, James, Lachlan, Lilly, Emma, Callen, and Tessa.
Friends are welcome to come by the mortuary on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Richard Richter and Reverend Harry Rehagen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.
Mrs. Jenkins' guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 19, 2020