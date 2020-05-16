Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:45 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Interment
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:45 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Jenkins Obituary
Hazel Jenkins

Knoxville - Hazel Beeler Jenkins - age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at UT Medical Center.

She was a 50-year member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and a current member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Hester Beeler.

Survivors: husband of 63 years, Jay Jenkins, Sr.; Children, Lisa (Al) Morrow, Lori (Chris) Caver,

Jay (Melena) Jenkins, Jr., and Joanna (Barry) Payne; grandchildren, Jake Crowder, Chris Caver, Olivia Caver, Haley Buck, Jason Jenkins, Elizabeth Morrow, Katherine Morrow, Chris Payne, Brandy Tinker, Amelia Ford, and Anne Caver; great-grandchildren, James, Lachlan, Lilly, Emma, Callen, and Tessa.

Friends are welcome to come by the mortuary on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Richard Richter and Reverend Harry Rehagen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.

Mrs. Jenkins' guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -