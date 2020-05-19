|
Hazel Jones
Knoxville - Hazel Campbell Jones - age 94 of South Knoxville passed away at 9:21 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home. Member of Stock Creek Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Alexander C. Jones; and parents, Thomas and Minnie Campbell. Survived by son, David Jones, Knoxville; step-daughter, Linda Boyd, Knoxville; step-son and wife, George Randy and Trudy Jones, Powell; grandchildren, Alex, Carin, Christian, Jeffrey, Kerry, Sarah, and Wesley; brother, Roy Campbell, Powell; sister, Cecile Worley of Powell; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Friday at Stock Creek Cemetery for a 10:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 21, 2020