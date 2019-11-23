|
Hazel Louise Williams Blaine
Knoxville - Hazel Louise Williams Blaine age 87, of Knoxville passed away on Friday November 22, 2019.
"Mom, there was nothing left for you to do. You raised six kids by yourself, lived, and worked a hard demanding life. You fought for us and kept nothing for yourself. We were your pride and joy! We will miss you so much but we are glad you are finally free of pain and suffering of this human life. You prayed us through and we thank you. You knew Jesus as your Lord and Savior and we know you are with Him and are not confined to death and deterioration of this world. We love you and thank you so much for how you sacrificed for each one of us. We miss you but we know you are completely healthy now; we will see you again and be together forever. We hurt but not for long. Each one of us has special memories that will keep you alive within us. Even in your final days you touched many lives, and when you couldn't speak you still loved and were loved by so many. We would like to offer special thanks to 3rd Floor at Beverly Park Place. We love and thank you all for loving mom and taking care of her. You are and will always be with our family. Thank you! We love you mom! Love, Your kids, grandkids, great grandkids, brothers and sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law nieces, nephews, and friends"
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm Tuesday November 26, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday November 27, 2019, at Bookwalter Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment service. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
