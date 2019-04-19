Services
Hazel Mae Burress

Hazel Mae Burress Obituary
Hazel Mae Burress

Knoxville, TN

Hazel Hall Burress, 85 years old of Knoxville went to her heavenly home on April 17, 2019. At the time of her

passing she was the longest

living member of Union Baptist Church, Washington Pike. Hazel loved her Lord, her church and

family. She was preceded in death by parents, Sam & Dicie Hall, Brothers, Claude, Hughes, LeRoy, Floyd, Doug, Herbert. Sisters, Melzena Riggs and Rachel Witt. Stepdaughter, Donna Tallent. She is survived by devoted nieces, Carol (Don) McCarty, Judy Witt, Wanda (Dan) Margelowsky, brother: John Hall, California. Step-children, Dale (Susan) Burress and David (Kathy) Burress. Step-grandchildren, Jennifer, Angela, Amanda & Chris. Four great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. The

family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with a

service to follow at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, Rev. John Thomerson and Rev. Craig Cummings officiating. Family and friends will proceed to Union Cemetery on Washington Pike after the

service for a 2:00 pm interment. Pallbearers:Dale Burress, David Burress, Don McCarty, Dan Margelowsky, Eric & Tucker Smith, and Chase McSpadden. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Trinity Hills Senior Living, 4611 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37924. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
