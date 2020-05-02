|
Hazel Marie Brown
Knoxville - Hazel Marie Brown, age 62, went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 26th, 2020 in her home in Knoxville, TN. She leaves behind her loving husband and caregiver, Otha James "O.J." Brown; her beloved children, Shanna Noe-Keeney and Robert"Bobby"Noe; granchildren, Kaitlyn, Hailey, Kaiden, and Gabby; her father, Raymond Duke; sister, Patricia Shytle, living in Sunrise, Fl; surviving brothers, all from York PA, Hazels home town, Buster and wife Gloria, Paul and wife Sandy, Sam, and Gary. She is preceeded in death by her mother Mary"Mazie"Duke and brothers Robin and surviving wife Fay, Martin, Bobby, Danny, Butch, Johnny, Mike and surviving wife Sue. Hazel's family and children were her world, she was big hearted and kind, her passion was helping others and she will forever be missed. Family and friends have made private arrangements for the celebration of her life in Knoxville, TN and in York, PA.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020